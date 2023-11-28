Forest officials caught tiger

Mysuru: The elusive tiger which had instilled fear among the villagers of on border of Bandipura tiger reserve was caught on Monday night. The big cat also claimed the life of a woman has been successfully captured by the relentless efforts of the Forest Department personnel. The operation unfolded near Hediala village in the Nanjangudu taluk of the district by capture of the 10-year-old male tiger.

The tiger attacked and killed a 55-year-old woman named Ratnamma on November 24 . The victim had been grazing cattle near Ballur Hundi in the Hediala range forest when the tiger struck, devouring part of her body. The following day a cow from the same village fell prey to the same predator, escalating tensions and triggering anger among the local populace urged the Forest Department personnel.

Responding to the heightened concerns and the need for swift action, the Forest Department embarked on a three-day operation to capture the menacing tiger. Cameras were strategically installed at the location of the attacks, On Monday night at 9 o'clock, the tiger was captured on camera approaching the site, prompting immediate action. A cage was strategically placed nearby, the tiger's return in the mid of the night and Dr. Waseem Zafar skillfully administered an anesthetic injection. In a matter of moments, the subdued tiger was ensnared in a trap and subsequently shifted to the Koorgalli wild life rehabilitation center.

The operation also employed cutting-edge technology, including drones , thermal cameras , department elephants , to aid in the continuous search for the tiger. The use of trap cameras further facilitated the tracking of the elusive predator's movements. The comprehensive effort involved the deployment of elephants named Partha, Rohit, and Hiranya, traversing through farms in pursuit of the tiger. Notably, the operation engaged a total of 207 personnel, including officers, with an additional 100 tribesmen contributing to the intensive tiger search operation.

The successful capture of the tiger brings a sense of relief to the local community and marks the conclusion of a challenging and high-stakes operation. The Forest Department's strategic approach, combined with the use of advanced technology and the experienced workforce ended the operation in three days.