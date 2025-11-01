Former B’luru University registrar arrested

Bengaluru: Former Bengaluru University director and professor B.C. Mylarappa has been arrested by Basaveshwaranagar police on allegations of harassment and assault filed by a 37-year-old woman. Police confirmed that the arrest was made following a formal complaint lodged earlier this week.

According to the complaint, the woman had joined the Karnataka State Harijan Employees’ Association in 2022, when Prof. Mylarappa was serving as its director. She worked there for nearly two years before resigning in May 2024. Later that year, her husband reportedly died under mysterious circumstances. Following the death, her in-laws lodged a complaint at the Mahalakshmi Layout police station, blaming her for her husband’s death.

The complainant alleged that Prof. Mylarappa supported her during this period and frequently assisted her with legal and property-related disputes. However, over time, their interactions allegedly turned inappropriate. The woman claimed that during a meeting near a hotel in Rajajinagar, Mylarappa verbally abused her, pulled her hair, and physically assaulted her on a public road.

She further accused him of visiting her residence, demanding entry, and making obscene phone calls. Based on her complaint, Basaveshwaranagar police registered a case against him under relevant sections of the IPC pertaining to harassment and assault.

In addition, another case was registered at the Kamakshipalya police station, where Mylarappa allegedly created a scene near the residence of the woman’s lawyer’s relative.

Confirming the arrest, DCP (West) S. Girish said: “We have taken the accused into custody based on the victim’s complaint. Further investigation is underway.”

Prof. B.C. Mylarappa, a senior academician and former sociology professor at Bengaluru University, has faced controversies in the past during his tenure. Police said they are verifying all aspects of the complaint and gathering CCTV footage and call records related to the allegations.