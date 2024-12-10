Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Icon of Bangalore's Growth, S.M. Krishna Passes Away at 92

Bengaluru: Bengaluru mourns the loss of S.M. Krishna, a towering figure in Karnataka's political landscape and the visionary who played a pivotal role in establishing Bangalore as a global IT hub. S.M. Krishna, aged 92, passed away at his Sadashivanagar residence at approximately 2:30 am today.

Having been admitted to Vaidehi Hospital earlier for treatment, he was later moved to Manipal Hospital after developing a lung infection. A team of doctors, led by Dr. Satyanarayana Mysore and Dr. Sunil Karanth, provided medical care during his final days. Krishna had been battling age-related ailments and was hospitalised in October 2023.

S.M. Krishna's political journey is marked by decades of service to Karnataka and the nation. A stalwart in the Indian National Congress for most of his career, Krishna brought renewed energy to the party in Karnataka, particularly during his tenure as KPCC President in 1999. His leadership during the assembly elections that year led the Congress to victory, bolstered by his innovative Panchajanya Yatra, which rejuvenated the party's presence in the state.

In 2004, he was appointed Governor of Maharashtra, a role he served with distinction until March 2008. Krishna transitioned to national politics as a member of the Rajya Sabha and was sworn in as the Union Minister for External Affairs in Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's cabinet on May 22, 2009.

Later in life, Krishna resigned from the Congress on January 29, 2017, and joined the BJP in March 2017. In January 2023, citing age-related reasons, he formally retired from active politics.

Beyond politics, S.M. Krishna's legacy lies in his transformative vision for Bangalore. During his tenure as Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004, he championed IT and urban development initiatives, laying the foundation for Bangalore's emergence as a global technology hub.

S.M. Krishna is survived by his wife, Prema, and two daughters. His passing leaves behind an indelible mark on Karnataka's political and developmental history, and he will be remembered as a statesman who combined vision with action to transform Bangalore and Karnataka.