Live
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
- Must address lack of resources in developing countries for ambitious climate measures: Minister
- Zeeshan Qadri opens up about his sweet brother-sister bond with Tanya Mittal
Forum South BLR Fest 2025 unveils world’s largest 40ft Gramophone
BENGALURU: The city’s most anticipated festive celebration, Forum South BLR Fest, returns for its 3rd edition with the exciting theme “Back to the...
BENGALURU: The city’s most anticipated festive celebration, Forum South BLR Fest, returns for its 3rd edition with the exciting theme “Back to the Future.” The highlight of this year’s celebration is the unveiling of the world’s largest 40ft walk-through gramophone.
From its towering horn to intricate design motifs, the installation reimagines the gramophone as an immersive retro-futuristic wonderland—where nostalgia blends seamlessly with imagination. Built over 15 days by a team of 20 skilled artisans, the installation required 3,500 man-hours of craftsmanship and attention to detail. The gramophone celebrates the cultural revolutions of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, evoking memories of mixtapes, family gatherings, and timeless conversations that music inspired across ge