Forum South BLR Fest 2025 unveils world’s largest 40ft Gramophone

BENGALURU: The city’s most anticipated festive celebration, Forum South BLR Fest, returns for its 3rd edition with the exciting theme “Back to the Future.” The highlight of this year’s celebration is the unveiling of the world’s largest 40ft walk-through gramophone.

From its towering horn to intricate design motifs, the installation reimagines the gramophone as an immersive retro-futuristic wonderland—where nostalgia blends seamlessly with imagination. Built over 15 days by a team of 20 skilled artisans, the installation required 3,500 man-hours of craftsmanship and attention to detail. The gramophone celebrates the cultural revolutions of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s, evoking memories of mixtapes, family gatherings, and timeless conversations that music inspired across ge