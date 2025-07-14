Four killed as speeding car crashes on Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway

Ramanagara: Ina tragic road accident that underscores the rising concerns over reckless driving on expressways, four people lost their lives and one sustained grievous injuries; after a speeding car lost control and crashed into a barricade on the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred near the Jayapura bridge stretch of the busy expressway, which has witnessed several accidents in recent months due to speeding and driver fatigue. Police sources said the car, a Swift, was traveling from Mysuru towards Bengaluru when the incident took place around dawn.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle was mangled beyond recognition. The three victims died on the spot, while another passenger is battling for life at a nearby hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Mutturaju (55), Tammanagowda (27), and Sachin (27) who was driving the vehicle. The injured passenger, Sanju (28), also died while being shifted to a hospital, according to hospital sources. All four were residents of KR Pet in Mandya district and were reportedly returning home after visiting relatives in Mysuru.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have dozed off at the wheel due to fatigue, losing control of the car which then veered off course and rammed into the expressway’s side barrier at high speed.

The force of the impact reduced the vehicle to a heap of twisted metal, making rescue operations difficult for bystanders and emergency responders. Traffic police from the Ramanagara Traffic Station rushed to the scene immediately after receiving information and carried out a spot inspection.

The accident once again highlights the hazards of long-distance driving without adequate rest, especially on high-speed corridors like the Bengaluru–Mysuru Expressway. Locals and road safety experts have repeatedly urged authorities to install more speed-monitoring cameras and ensure stricter enforcement of lane discipline and speed limits along the expressway, which has become a critical link between the two major cities. Police have registered a case and are investigating the exact cause of the mishap. The bodies were shifted to the Ramanagara district hospital for postmortem examination and will be handed over to the bereaved families soon.