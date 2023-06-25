Free bus ticket costs rs 166 crore in two weeks

Bengaluru: The journey of women under Shakti Yojana is increasing day by day. On Saturday, 58,14,524 women passengers traveled under the Shakti Yojana. The scheme is getting good response from women which implemented by the Congress government. Even after two weeks of implementation of the scheme, the number of women passengers is increasing. A large number of women passengers continued their journey to holy places in government buses during the weekend. On Saturday, almost all government buses, especially Dharmasthala and Mysuru Chamundeshwari Temple, traveled in large numbers to the famous temples of the state. From Saturday morning to midnight, general transport buses operated in four road transport corporations. A total of 58,14,524 female passengers have traveled free of charge. The total value of free tickets for women is Rs 13.41 crore.



On Saturday, 17,29,314 women passengers traveled free in KSRTC buses, 18,95,144 in BMTC buses, 14,01,910 in North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation buses and 7,88,156 in Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation buses. As many as 7,15,58,775 women have traveled free till June 24 under Shakti Yojana which started on June 11. Thus, the value of free travel tickets for women in two weeks is Rs 166.09 crore. A total of 3,12,21,241 women have traveled in the first week till June 17. The first week free travel ticket worth is rs 70.28 crores.

Now a total of 2,08,84,860 women traveled free on KSRTC in two weeks. Around 2,39,07,381 women have traveled free in BMTC, 1,72,86,040 in North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation buses and 94,80,494 in Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation buses. Shakti Yojana has been introduced to enable women passengers to travel free of charge in Karnataka government buses. . Launched on June 11, the scheme is limited to buses operated state government corporations only.