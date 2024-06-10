Free schemes not stopped in Delhi, Congress is lying: AAP

Bengaluru: A defeated Congress candidate from Mysore-Kodagu constituency has made a false statement that Aam Aadmi Party has suspended the free electricity scheme in Delhi after the Lok Sabha results.

They are spreading wrong information out of frustration of defeat. Mohan Dasari made it clear that all pro-people schemes including free electricity and free travel for women exist in Delhi.

AAP state organising secretary Mohan Dasari, who gave a response to the reporters in the city, said that there is no gratitude for the Congress leaders who have come to power in the name of guarantee schemes, copying the free schemes of the Delhi model.

After winning the assembly, they claimed that the guarantee projects were our own projects. He expressed displeasure that now after losing in the Lok Sabha, they are talking about free schemes of AAP.

The Delhi government is giving freebies in the surplus budget. Free projects in Delhi have been successful due to mobilisation of resources, corruption free governance. But in Karnataka, free projects are being given on loan. Corruption continues everywhere. Many contractors and officials have already committed suicide. Misrule is rampant in the capital Bangalore.

Learn from the Delhi governance model how free schemes for the people can be continued without draining the government’s coffers.

Children who studied in government schools are performing well in prestigious exams like IIT, JEE, NEET etc. High quality treatment is available free of cost in government hospitals.

Emphasis is placed on basic issues such as drinking water, electricity, sewage system. The AAP government is doing popular work despite the central government’s harassment. Mohan Dasari suggested to the state government that instead of complaining about the free schemes, study thoroughly how the administration is being run despite the free gifts.

After the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders have also fallen prey to BJP’s WhatsApp University. Recently, a fake video of Delhi Education Minister Atishi was leaked by the BJP IT cell.

Congress leaders who believe in the same are giving some statements. Review the failure first. Stay away from popular free plans for your

incompetence.