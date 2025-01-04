Fugitive Nabbed by Mulki Police, Nabbed After 24 Long Years

Mangaluru: The Mulki police achieved a breakthrough by apprehending a fugitive who had been on the run for 24 years. Kishore Kumar, the man in question, was arrested on January 3, 2025, for his alleged involvement in a 2000 case that involved trespassing, destruction of property, and issuing life threats.

The incident, which occurred on March 22, 2000, began with a complaint filed by Sudhakara Bhandary, a resident of Kilpady village's Kallagudde area. According to Bhandary, Kishore Kumar and another individual, Ashoka, unlawfully entered his property, cut down trees, and issued grave threats. Despite the charges, Kumar managed to evade arrest for over two decades, with authorities issuing a Long Pending Case (LPC) warrant against him as legal proceedings stalled.

The breakthrough came when the police, acting on a tip-off, launched a meticulous operation to capture Kumar. Led by PSI Anita H B and supported by constables Vasudeva and Sandeep, the team successfully located and apprehended him. He has since been brought before the court to face the consequences of his alleged actions.

The operation's success can be attributed to the coordinated efforts of senior officials, including city Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, DCP Siddharth Goyal, and DCP K Ravishankar. North ACP Srikanth and station inspector Vidyadhara Baikerikar also played instrumental roles in orchestrating the arrest.