Gandhian ideals to find place in Dasara tableaux: CM

Bengaluru: As this year’s Vijayadashami coincides with Gandhi Jayanti, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed officials that tableaux prepared for the Mysuru Dasara celebrations must reflect Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals. He said Gandhi’s philosophy should be suitably represented alongside the government’s welfare schemes and achievements.

“This year Dasara falls on Gandhi Jayanti -- on October 2. So, I have instructed officials that Dasara should be celebrated in a manner that makes Gandhi Jayanti meaningful. Especially the tableaux should reflect Gandhi’s ideals,” the CM told reporters. Siddaramaiah briefed reporters after presiding over a high-level committee meeting at Vidhana Soudha on the preparations for Dasara-2025.

The CM said the historical and cultural significance of the festival should not be overshadowed by sheer extravagance. He emphasised that unnecessary spending does not amount to grandeur and that public safety and convenience must be the top priority.

“This year, Dasara will begin on September 22 and culminate with the Jamboo Savari on October 2, making it an 11-day event, instead of the usual 10,” the CM said.

He emphasised that the programmes should be designed to uphold the rich cultural, religious, and historical traditions of the Mysuru Dasara, which is globally renowned. He stated that while Rs 40 crore was allocated last year, adequate funds will be provided this year as well to organise a grand celebration. He asked departments to plan meaningful exhibitions and displays to showcase government initiatives and guarantee schemes in a way that connects with the public. ‘ He also called for people-centric policies to be effectively communicated during the festivities.

With more than 10 lakh people expected to attend, including foreign tourists, the CM directed officials to give the utmost attention to crowd management and safety measures. He said police personnel must be people-friendly and law and order should be maintained without any lapses. The number of seats in front of the Mysore Palace will be reduced this time to manage crowding during the Jamboo Savari.

Officials were asked to ensure that there is no overcrowding at any of the programme venues.