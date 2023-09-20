Ganeshotsava at Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan: Court gives important instructions to govt advocates

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court heard the petition seeking permission to celebrate the Ganesh Festival at the Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan and instructed the lawyers for the government to take a legal review and make a decision.

The Chamarajpet Citizens Union had filed a PIL seeking a direction to grant permission for the Ganesh festival at the Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan in Bengaluru. Sridhara Prabhu, the lawyer for the union, requested for an urgent hearing of the case, and the request was given to the Bangalore City District Collector. However, the District Collector argued that permission had not been given.

