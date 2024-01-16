Gang rape by vigilantes: Can’t rule if we heed all of BJP’s demands, says K’taka Home Min

Bengaluru: Reacting strongly to the BJP’s demand for the formation of aSpecial Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the sensational Hangal gang rape case committed by moral-policing vigilantes, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday stated, “We can’t rule the state if we keep fulfilling the BJP’s demands.”

Home Minister Parameshwara told reporters, “BJP leaders will demand a SIT and a probe by the CBI, CID and other agencies. We won’t be able to govern if we keep meeting all the demands of the BJP. Did they oblige us when in power? How did they respond to our demands when we were in the Opposition?”

“We have promised that we will be a pro-people government and we will keep our word,” he stated.

Parameshwara added that the investigation in the gang rape case was going on. “Let the investigation be completed. I won’t give my opinion until then. The police have arrested seven to eight people in this regard. Amid this, the victim had wanted to return home and she has been sent back.

“Action will be initiated as per the law. The local Inspector has been suspended in connection with the case. Let the report come after the investigation is complete, then we will see,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai alleged on Monday that efforts had been made to hush up the gang rape case and the Haveri cops offered money to the victim to close the case on the Hangal incident. He demanded that the government constitute an SIT to probe the incident.