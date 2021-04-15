Gleneagles reaches out to neighbouring residents with Covid vaccine 

Bengaluru: In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital has launched vaccination drive. This step was taken in the wake of rapid spread of the virus in Karnataka. A dedicated team of eight to nine people including consultants, nursing, operations, and marketing teams are involved in this drive. As part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) towards the community the team is reaching out to the neighbouring residential societies to inoculate people above 45 years of age.

The alarming spike in Covid cases and fast filling beds in the hospitals have certainly become a big concern for the government and private hospitals. Due to the fear of stepping out for the vaccination and viral rumours have created a panic in the minds of people. To debunk all the rumours and to help people above 45 get vaccinated, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital took this initiative to immunize people in the neighbouring areas. The volunteers target approximately 75 people every day, following all the BBMP guidelines.

Sandeep Kumar, CEO, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital said "As COVID virus cases are increasing, it is essential for all the eligible citizens to get themselves vaccinated. We have taken this initiative as our corporate social responsibility towards the community by reaching out to them and vaccinating them. We are strictly following the protocol listed by the Government, especially for the safety of the community.

Dr Kiran Kumar, HOD of Medical Services, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital said, "We urge all the citizens to follow precautionary measures to avoid contraction of the disease, by maintaining distance and avoid any large gatherings. We request to debunk all the rumors regarding the vaccinations and encourage others to get vaccinated.

"People who have got vaccinated are not 100 percent immune to the disease, however, will certainly limit the severity of the health condition if they get affected. Hence, we request all who are eligible to get vaccinated, must take both the doses and continue following the preventive measures."

Dr Srimushnam Narasimachar, HOD of Emergency & Trauma, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital said, "People who are already diagnosed with the disease, we request the person and the family to home quarantine themselves to avoid the spread. Connect with your physician online and follow his/her instructions for an immediate recovery. Keep track over the fever and oxygen saturation level in the body with the help of an Oximeter and update your physician."

"Consume plenty of fluids and stay positive."

At present, the team is covering residential societies and will soon extend the drive-in offices as well.