Global collaboration meet to drive global tech partnerships

Bengaluru: The Department of E, IT, BT, Government of Karnataka, under its Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) initiative, hosted the Global Collaboration Meet on Monday to promote the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 (BTS 2025) to its partner countries & international trade mission representatives.

The meet held in Bengaluru, was graced by Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, Govt. of Karnataka, Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, IAS, Managing Director, KITS, Govt. of Karnataka and Daljeet Kumar, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT and S&T, Government of Karnataka. Global Collaboration partners from United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, USA, France, Netherlands, Singapore, Israel, Poland, Belgium, Denmark, Italy, South Korea, Morocco, Vietnam, Czech Republic and other International Agencies were also present on this occasion.

The Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), an initiative of the Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, fosters partnerships with leading tech and innovation nations. Launched in 2017 under the Karnataka Unit for International Co-operation (KUIC), the GIA network has expanded from 10 countries in 2018 to over 35 nations by 2025.

The Global Collaboration Meet was convened to further strengthen cross-border collaboration in the lead-up to the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025, scheduled to take place from 18–20 November at BIEC, Bengaluru.

Dr Ekroop Caur shared an insightful overview of the Summit, highlighting the unique opportunities it offers for partner countries to showcase their cutting-edge technologies, government initiatives, leading industry players and academic excellence on a global stage through participation in the international exhibition, conference and country delegations.Dr. Caur also presented the various outreach activities under the GIA Initiative.