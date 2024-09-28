Global Trade initiative SME Forum Launches new campaign

Bengaluru: The India SME Forum (ISF), the nation’s largest not-for-profit organization dedicated to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), has unveiled an ambitious new program titled “Start Exporting in Eight Weeks.” This initiative, part of ISF’s flagship ‘IndiaXports’ campaign, aims to collaborate with e-commerce giants like Amazon to promote ‘Make in India’ products on a global scale.

The program was officially announced by Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State for the Ministry of MSME, during the Business Beyond Borders 2024 Conference. In her address, Karandlaje emphasised the critical role of MSMEs in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. She highlighted the importance of skilling and upskilling to ensure that Indian products meet international standards. “Through platforms like the India SME Forum and partnerships with companies like Amazon and UPS, our entrepreneurs will gain access to global markets, opening new avenues for growth and collaboration,” she stated. “Let us utilise these opportunities to the fullest and continue striving for global excellence.” She added.

Vinod Kumar, President of the India SME Forum, remarked on the transformative impact of e-commerce. “E-commerce has become a game-changer, breaking down traditional trade barriers and allowing even the smallest enterprises to reach international customers with ease,” he said. “By harnessing digital platforms, MSMEs can bypass many logistical challenges, making global trade more accessible than ever before,” Kumar said.

Designed to empower Indian MSMEs, the “Start Exporting in Eight Weeks” program offers comprehensive guidance, resources, and networking opportunities at no cost. The goal is to enable these enterprises to access international markets and boost exports within a short span of eight weeks. This initiative aligns with the Government of India’s vision of fostering economic growth and empowering enterprises through international trade.