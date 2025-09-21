Goa seeks state’s help to capture rogue tusker

Bengaluru: Goa Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane on Saturday called on Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre at Vidhana Soudha, seeking assistance in tackling the growing menace of rogue tuskers in the coastal state. Rane specifically urged Karnataka to provide trained kumki elephants to capture the animals.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rane said wild elephants have increasingly entered agricultural zones in Goa, damaging crops and posing a threat to villagers. “We discussed possible operations to control the menace. There were also discussions about signing an MoU between the two states,” he said. On the contentious Mahadayi river issue, Rane added, “We will soon hold a meeting with the Maharashtra Chief Minister. We are hopeful of convincing him, and we are thankful to Karnataka for its cooperation.”

Minister Khandre, however, clarified that while Karnataka will extend technical expertise and send its forest staff to assist, kumki elephants will not be handed over. “Every state faces man-animal conflict. Karnataka has specialists in elephant capture, and after the Mysuru Dasara festival, our team will travel to Goa to assist in the operation. But I made it clear that we will not be providing kumki elephants,” he posted on X.

Khandre also used the occasion to raise the Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project. “I urged the Goa government to extend cooperation on the Kalasa-Banduri project. I have suggested that the matter be taken up in their cabinet and also discussed with their Chief Minister. Good relations between Karnataka and Goa are important for mutual development,” he said.

The request from Goa comes months after Karnataka had handed over kumki elephants to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in May. The elephants were provided in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, following a request from Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who had sought assistance to train mahouts and capture rogue elephants in his state.

Kumki elephants, also known as Kommi or Kunki, are specially trained to help forest personnel capture and control wild elephants. They play a vital role in human-elephant conflict zones by driving wild herds back into forests, isolating aggressive tuskers, or helping tranquilize them. The word “kumki” is derived from the Tamil word kumbuk, meaning to trap or subdue.

While Tamil Nadu and Kerala often use kumkis in temple rituals and festivals, their primary role remains in wildlife management. Karnataka currently has a limited number of kumki elephants, many of which are aging, making them a scarce but crucial resource.