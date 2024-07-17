Good Move by State Government: 100 Percent Reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector C and D group

Bengaluru: Karnataka Government has taken a significant step for job reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector. Decided for 100% reservation in C and D grade jobs. A weapon is being experimented with a fine of up to Rs 25,000 if the rule is violated.

There was concern that the jobs of the state industries were going to the states of North India. So there was a clamor to give reservation to local people in many private institutions and industries that got state land and basic facilities. So the state is going to provide job reservation for Kannadigas in all the industries and all the private organizations in the state.

Employment of Local Candidates Bill-2024 in Karnataka State Industries and Other Institutions will be tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday or in this winter assembly session. The bill has been proposed by the labor department and the cabinet has also approved the bill.

What is in the bill? 50% for administrative post (supervisor, manager, technical and other higher posts) 75% for non-administrative post (clerk, unskilled, semi-skilled contract employee) 100% for grade C, D in all industries of the state. If violation is done up to Rs 25,000 maximum fine and minimum Rs 10,000. Even after imposing a fine of Rs 25,000, a fine of Rs 100 per day if not given employment.

How are Kannadigas qualified? Should have been born in Karnataka, Should have resided in Karnataka for 15 years, Should be able to read, write and speak Kannada and Should have passed the Kannada examination conducted by the nodal agency.

CM Siddaramaiah has announced through a tweet that the cabinet has given its approval for the presentation of the bill. It is our government's wish that the Kannadigas should be given an opportunity to lead a comfortable life in the motherland and avoid being deprived of jobs in the land of Kannada. We are a pro-Kannada government. The CM said that the welfare of Kannadigas is our priority. However, the tweet was later deleted from the account.

State approved a bill for “To Make it mandatory to hire 100% Kannadigas for "C and D" grade posts in all private industries in the state including IT Industry. The Top Industrialists slammed the bill, "This bill should be junked. It is discriminatory, regressive and against the constitution @Jairam_Ramesh is govt to certify who we are? This is a fascist bill as in Animal Farm, unbelievable that @INCIndia can come up with a bill like this- a govt officer will sit on recruitment committees of private sector? People have to take a language test?" said Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO.

Karnataka Labor Minister Santosh Lad clarifies on CM Siddaramaiah's tweet.He says, "At management (level), it has been decided to provide reservation to 50% of the people. At the non-management level, it has been decided to provide work to 70%. If such skills are not available, people can be outsourced and they can be given work here. But the Government is trying to bring in a law to give preference to locally available skills - if it is available here."

Executive Chairperson of Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw stated, As a tech hub we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy.