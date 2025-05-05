Government committed to increasing the height of Almatti dam to 524 meters: DCM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru: "The state government is committed to increasing the height of Almatti dam to 524 meters and utilizing our share of water," said DCM DK Shivakumar.

DCM Shivakumar, who is also the Minister of Water Resources, responded to the media at the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

"The central government has to issue a gazette notification as per the Krishna Water Tribunal verdict in 2010. In this regard, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti has called a meeting of representatives of four state governments on May 7. The ministers concerned have been called to meet and their opinions have been collected. We have discussed this issue with legal experts, and they will give their opinion in 2 days. Based on these, we will present our demand in the meeting of the Central Secretariat," he said.

"The government has already started the land acquisition process for the implementation of this project, and the necessary funds will be allocated for this," he said.

When asked if Andhra and Telangana will benefit from 13 TMC of water, he said, "Whether they benefit or lose. We should raise the dam to 524 meters. We will make whatever efforts are needed for that."

We will get the land required for tunnel road, metro

When asked about the meeting held regarding the land near Hebbal for the tunnel road and metro work, he said, "Hebbal junction is a very important place. Metro and tunnel road are needed here. Hence, we will take the required land. We cannot withdraw the project for any reason. We have asked the Metro and tunnel road officials to prepare its design. We have discussed how much military land and private land is required for this. We are committed to providing compensation through TDR or FAR. We are not ready to give up this land. Tenders have to be called for the construction of the tunnel, and we have held a meeting regarding the land required for this."

We have given them a free opportunity to inform their community

When asked about the start of the survey on internal reservation, he said, "The cabinet has decided to conduct a survey on internal reservation. A committee has been formed for this and all preparations have been made. People have been given a free opportunity to clearly inform their castes so that there is no confusion."

When asked about the confusion about internal reservation, he said, "There is no confusion. The Supreme Court has given its verdict on this issue. Our party has promised in its manifesto. Some of these communities have not given proper information, our number has increased, and those in urban areas have not disclosed their community. Therefore, they are being given a free opportunity."

Religious practices should not be hindered:

When asked about the removal of Janavara during the NEET exam in Kalaburagi, he said, "The government and officials should not hinder religious practices and ideas. This action of the central government is not right."