Government Utilizes Technology to Safeguard Public Assets in Davangere

Davangere: In a proactive move to protect government properties from encroachment and misuse, the district administration in Davangere has embarked on a technological initiative leveraging the Land Beat app. Under the direction of Davanagere DC Dr. M V Venkatesh a practical survey was conducted to assess the effectiveness of the Land Beat application in monitoring and safeguarding government lands.

Addressing concerns over potential encroachment of government properties, the administration has embraced technology as a solution. The implementation of the Land Beat app system aims to enhance surveillance and vigilance over government assets, ensuring their protection against unauthorized occupation.

Through the Land Beat app, surveying and geo-fencing techniques are utilized to monitor government lands effectively. This innovative approach enables swift detection of any encroachment or unauthorized activity on government properties. The geo-fencing feature of the app promptly notifies authorities of any infringements, allowing for timely intervention and corrective action.

During a recent field visit to Doddabati village in Davangere taluk, DC Dr. Venkatesh personally oversaw the surveying of government cemetery land using the Land Beat app. The geo-fencing mechanism implemented by the district administration ensures that government-owned lands remain safeguarded against encroachment or illegal occupation.

Furthermore, the Land Beat app facilitates the creation of a structured monitoring system, akin to a police beat, for regular visits and inspections of government properties. This systematic approach ensures ongoing surveillance and maintenance of government assets, thereby deterring encroachment attempts and safeguarding public resources.

By harnessing the power of technology through initiatives like the Land Beat app, the administration in Davangere is taking proactive measures to uphold the integrity of government properties. The utilization of geo-fencing and surveillance capabilities offered by the app underscores the commitment to efficient governance and the protection of public assets from unauthorized occupation or misuse.