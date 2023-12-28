Government will not let pro Kannada activists take law into their hands: DCM D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that he supports the cause of the pro-Kannada activists but won’t accept them taking law into their own hands.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence and KPCC office, he said, “It is the responsibility of all of us to protect our language. I have a lot of respect for pro Kannada activists. But the government won’t tolerate if they take law into their hands.”

“We have no objection to protect and nurture Kannada. But, our government will not tolerate anyone damaging public property in the name of a movement. The pro Kannada activists are allowed to communicate the message that 60% of the name plate must be in Kannada but there is a limit to it. This affects the reputation of Karnataka.”

“I myself had spoken to the Commissioner in favour of Narayana Gowda when someone had lodged a complaint against him. I would like to tell Narayana Gowda that he can’t take law into his hands. We are all Kannadigas and our government is also committed to its cause. The Chief Minister has sent out a very clear instruction to use Kannada in government documents. The pro Kannada fighters have the right to protest peacefully but not violently,” he said.

Asked about Narayana Gowda’s threat that he would teach a lesson to the Congress party in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, he said, “I won’t say that there was no support of pro Kannada protesters in our victory. But we won’t give them license to do whatever they want. Business have come here and invested money and they can’t be threatened like this.”

Asked if the government would take action against business which do not comply with minimum Kannada requirement in the name plates, he said, “The government would issue notices to businesses which do not comply.”

“Our government is committed to the protect the interest of businesses operating out of Karnataka. But it is important that they comply with the Kannada compliance.”

Asked about BJP MLA Basavana Gouda Yatnal’s allegation that BJP was involved in corruption during Covid, he said, “I don’t want to talk about it now. We had raised this issue when we were in the Opposition, they are doing it now.”