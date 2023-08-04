Govt committed to skill development as per the demand of the business world: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The government has decided to enhance the skills required for modern technology and production. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that through this a skill-based youth group will be created for the business world.

After inaugurating a Corporate Social Responsibility Conference on Education in Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah said, It provides all necessary cooperation and assistance for the growth and progress of the industrial sector. Corporate organizations and the business sector should join hands with the government for the progress of the society. He called for the healthy progress of society and industry by giving more importance on education.

With the aim of reducing the gap between the rich and the poor, we have implemented five guarantees under the principle of Universal Basic Income. He said that we have prepared the budget under this wish.





We formulated five guarantees applicable to all castes, all religions and all classes. This has given new vigor and strength to the economy. Economic success has come to the women of the country. Gone are those who go to bed hungry. He said that our program and guarantees are helping to eradicate child labour.



He said, A better future can only be created when entrepreneurs, NGOs and the government work together. It is because you got a good education that you are able to become an entrepreneur and contribute to the country financially. Economic and social opportunities are very important to live with self-respect. Ambedkar said that political freedom rests on social sovereignty. Thus the illiterates need to be educated to achieve meaningful political freedom through social governance.

DCM DK Shivakumar, Industries Minister MB Patil, Primary and Higher Education Ministers Madhu Bangarappa, Dr MC Sudhakar and other ministers G Parameshwar, Sharan Prakash Patil, D Sudhakar and Chief Minister's Advisor Govindaraj were present.







