Govt grants Rs 10 lakh for CET- SAKSHAMA

Belagavi: The CET-Sakshama programme, launched in Belagavi district, is an innovative initiative aimed at improving the educational outcomes of rural and economically disadvantaged students in government science undergraduate colleges, particularly in preparation for competitive exams like CET (Common Entrance Test) and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test). The program is designed to help students from poor families and rural areas face these challenging exams by conducting regular readiness tests and offering specialized support.

The program targets first-year and second-year PUC students in government science pre-university colleges across Belgagavi district. For 1st PUC students, readiness tests are held on the second Saturday of every month, while for 2nd PUC students, these tests are scheduled on the fourth Saturday. These monthly tests assess the students’ preparedness for competitive exams like CET and NEET, ensuring they are well-equipped to face these crucial assessments.

In terms of financial backing, the state government has provided a grant of Rs. 10 lakh under the Challenge Fund scheme to support the implementation of the CET-Sakshama program. This funding aims to enhance the quality of the program and ensure its sustainability. As part of the initiative, a special software will be developed to collect and analyze performance data from the students, allowing for detailed tracking and personalized feedback to improve student outcomes over time.

The program is a collaborative effort between the Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Pre-University Education, with active involvement from teachers and officials at various levels. The focus is not only on academic performance but also on building students’ mental fortitude and resilience, preparing them to succeed in competitive exams. The program has attracted significant attention from other districts, with teams from Shivamogga, Vijayapura, and other regions visiting Belagavi to learn from the CET-Sakshama model.

Overall, the CET-Sakshama programme is a significant step towards bridging the educational gap in rural areas. By providing students with regular assessments, tailored support, and specialized tools for success, the program aims to ensure that economically disadvantaged students have an equal opportunity to excel in highly competitive exams like CET and NEET.