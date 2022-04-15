Govt ready to implement PTCL Act: Bommai

Bengaluru: The Supreme Court has ordered to amend the Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands Act and the State government is ready to implement it, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking after presenting the Dr. BR Ambedkar award as part of the 131st birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. Ambedkar.

The SC, ST communities would be provided free power upto 75 units, a subsidy of Rs 20 lakh is being given for purchase of land, under the skills development programme training would be provided for 75,000 youth, about 50,000 SC, ST students are being provided with special coaching for competitive exams, hostel clusters are being built for SC, ST and minority students at a cost of Rs 280 crores, Bommai said.

Education, employment and empowerment is the way for the welfare of the weaker sections. Our government would built 100 Ambedkar hostels. The subsidy for self employment has been raised from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, loans would be provided at a lower rate of interest, Bommai said.

A special programme with a grant of Rs500 cr has been formulated for the economic empowerment of women. For the first time it has been decided to pay Rs 2000 Risk Allowance for the Paurakarmikas. Remuneration of Anganwadi workers and cooks has been increased, Bommai said.