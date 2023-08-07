Green Arecanut Imports, Nothing to worry CAMPCO Chief

Mangaluru: The recent decision by the Central Government to import Green Arecanut from Bhutan has sparked concerns within the domestic farming community about the potential adverse impact on local market prices.

However, A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi, the President of CAMPCO (The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited), has come forward to address these concerns and offer reassurance to the farmers.

Representing over 1,41,000 grower members of CAMPCO, Kodgi has strongly emphasized that the import of Green Arecanut from Bhutan will have an insignificant effect on the domestic market rate.

According to him, the quantity of Green Arecanut imported from Bhutan constitutes only a minuscule fraction of the total production in our country. Consequently, he asserts that there will be no substantial drop in prices of White Chali, a variety of Arecanut produced by local farmers.

The primary intention behind Kodgi's statement is to allay any fears or uncertainties prevailing among domestic arecanut growers. He aims to instill confidence within the farming community, encouraging them to continue their agricultural activities without undue concerns regarding potential market disruptions due to the import from Bhutan.

The decision to import Green Arecanut has been met with mixed reactions, particularly from domestic farmers who rely on arecanut cultivation for their livelihoods. While some fear that increased imports might lead to a glut in the market and subsequently impact prices negatively, others view it as an opportunity to enhance trade relations with neighbouring countries and explore potential avenues for cooperation in the agriculture sector.

CAMPCO, an essential player in the arecanut and cocoa marketing and processing domain, has been actively advocating for the interests of its vast membership base. The cooperative's President, Kodgi, remains confident that the import of Green Arecanut will not result in any adverse consequences for the domestic market, citing the relatively marginal proportion of imports compared to the overall arecanut production in India.

As the government and stakeholders continue to navigate this decision's ramifications, Kodgi's reassurance comes as a ray of hope for farmers who have expressed concerns about their economic prospects. The cooperative's proactive stance and commitment to addressing farmers' apprehensions demonstrate their dedication to fostering a sustainable and prosperous agricultural landscape. (eom)