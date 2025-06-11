Green Signal for Rs 6,405 Crore Rail Expansion: Karnataka’s Bellary–Chikkajajur Line to Be Doubled

Bengaluru: In a major boost to rail infrastructure in southern India, the Union Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the doubling of the Bellary–Chikkajajur railway line, which passes through the districts of Ballari and Chitradurga in Karnataka, and Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh according to officials in the Railways.

The 185-km-long line, crucial for both passenger and freight movement in the mineral-rich region, will enhance capacity, reduce congestion, and improve the overall efficiency of operations on one of South India's key railway corridors. The upgrade is expected to significantly benefit local industries, particularly mining and agriculture, and offer improved connectivity for rural populations.

This is part of a broader announcement involving two major multi-tracking projects across India, with a total investment of ₹6,405 crore.

The second project cleared by the CCEA involves the doubling of the Koderma–Barkakana line in Jharkhand, running 133 km through some of the state’s leading coal-producing areas. The upgraded route is expected to serve as a faster and more efficient link between Patna and Ranchi, easing freight movement and improving travel times in eastern India.

Together, the two projects will expand the Indian Railways network by 318 km and are projected to generate around 108 lakh man-days of employment during the construction phase, the government stated.

According to the official release, the proposed multi-tracking projects will enhance rail access to over 1,408 villages with a combined population of nearly 28 lakh people, significantly improving last-mile connectivity in underserved regions.

These investments align with the government’s “PM Gati Shakti” master plan and its vision for a multi-modal logistics ecosystem, with emphasis on improving the movement of essential commodities such as coal, iron ore, steel, cement, fertilisers, agricultural produce, and petroleum products.

Described as an energy-efficient and environment-friendly mode of transport, the rail network expansion is expected to contribute to India’s climate targets. The reduction in diesel usage and CO₂ emissions is estimated to have an environmental impact equivalent to planting over 11 crore trees, the minister added.

The new projects, while addressing the immediate needs of capacity augmentation, also reflect the broader goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat by creating jobs, enhancing rural access, and improving India’s logistics competitiveness on a global scale