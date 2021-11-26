Harini's Father Was Discovered Dead In Bengaluru Railway Tracks

The father of Tollywood singer Harini Rao, Ayalasomayajula Kaaliprasad Rao popularly known AK Rao, CEO of MP Sujana Chowdary's Sujana Foundation was discovered death and was found lying on the railway tracks in Bengaluru. AK Rao's relatives claimed that he was murdered and that his body was placed on the lines between Yelahanka and Rajanukunte, despite the fact that the railway police had opened a case of mysterious death. According to railway police, a financial conflict between Rao and another person, for which he had purportedly offered to arrange a Rs 150-crore loan for a real estate project, could perhaps have contributed to the murder.



Rao's family has been residing in Hyderabad's Srinagar Colony, which is located under the Punjagutta police station. It was discovered that family members had been missing for more than a week and that their unit had been locked. As per sources, none of the family members were in communication with anyone, which raised concerns. On Monday, the railway police were notified of a body laying on the tracks, and they were able to locate Rao's body. They also discovered damage to the forehead, wrist, and neck, as well as cut injuries. A knife, a blade, and a pair of scissors were also discovered at the scene.

The preliminary investigations found that Rao had arrived in the city on a business trip last Saturday and settled into a five-star hotel. He had scheduled a cab and departed the hotel on Monday. He hadn't been seen since then. Rao's family members filed a complaint, stating that he was murdered by a gang and his body was left on the railway track, according to a senior railway police official. On November 19, he had last addressed his family.

A businessman filed a defrauding case with Sudduguntepalya police, alleging three men of advocating a Rs 2 crore investment in a company, and Rao was in communication with those three men to assist them financially. A special team has been assigned to investigate the case from all perspectives in order to locate the suspects.