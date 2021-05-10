Having tested positive, Karnataka man shoots himself, ends life

Chikkamagaluru: In a tragic and shocking incident a 72-year-old retired assistant tehsildar reportedly killed himself by shooting himself in the head on Monday after testing positive for Covid, the police said.

The police said that the poignant point of his suicide note is that he was deeply troubled by the fact that his granddaughter had contracted Covid from him besides his daughter too. "I will never be able to forgive myself for transmitting this dreaded disease to my lovely doll, my beloved grandchild and my daughter. I am not able to see their pain. Therefore I am committing suicide by killing myself," he said in suicide note written in Kannada.

In his suicide note titled as - Lost all the hope; Reason: I am aged - also expresses my last desire that I am cremated in my farm and if family wishes to witness my cremation, they should be allowed to take part. "

He also sought pardon from his wife, son-in-law , grand daughter and daughter .

According to the police, the deceased identified as C. Soma Nayak killed himself in his car parked in his farm house which is at some distance from his residence.