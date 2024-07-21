Live
Just In
HC directs Darshan to approach magistrate court for home food in jail
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, to move the magistrate court with the plea for home food, bed, and clothes while in prison. The court directed Darshan’s counsel to submit the application to the magistrate by Saturday, who is to make a decision by July 26. Justice S R Krishna Kumar gave the direction on Friday and postponed the hearing to July 29, on Darshan’s petition seeking permission for home food, bedding, clothes, and books during his incarceration.
Previously, the prosecution had objected, arguing that Darshan should first appeal to the Inspector General of Prisons for home food and, if denied, only then approach the magistrate. They also contested the request for bedding and clothes, citing prison regulations for murder case suspects and raised concerns about the implications of allowing home food. Darshan was arrested on June 11 on charges of assault and murder of his fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga for allegedly sending obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda on social media. Pavithra is also a key accused in the case and is in jail.