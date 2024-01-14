HC issues summons to Murugha Mutt CEO over contempt of court charge

Bengaluru: The High Court has issued a summons to businessman M. Bharat Kumar, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Chitradurga Murugha Mutt’s SJM Vidyapeeth. He faces charges of criminal contempt of court for alleged interference in the transfer of District Justices.

The criminal contempt case, initiated by the Registrar General of the High Court, prompted a Divisional Bench headed by Chief Justice P.B. Warale and Justice Krishna S. Dixit to issue the summons. The court has adjourned the hearing for further proceedings. The background of the case involves the incarceration of Chitradurga Murugha Mutt presbyter Shivamurthy Sharan under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act-2012 (POCSO). Retired IAS officer P.S. Vastrada was appointed as the administrator of the Math on December 13, 2022. Prior to this, on December 2, 2022, Sharan had appointed M. Bharat Kumar as the managing officer of SJM Vidyapeeth. Challenges to the appointment of the Government Administrator were raised by Basavaprabhu Swamiji, the temporary caretaker of the Math, and devotees.

Vastrada was relieved from the post after six months. During the appeal hearing, the Divisional Bench ordered the appointment of Chitradurga District Chief Justice as the temporary administrator of the Math. In the course of these legal proceedings, Chitradurga District Chief Justice B.S. Rekha was transferred. M. Bharat Kumar intervened in the transfer of judges, specifically requesting the High Court to halt the transfer of Justice B.S. Rekha. He argued that her continued presence was essential for the effective administration of the Matha. On December 15, 2023, Bharat Kumar wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court expressing his concerns.

The High Court views the interference in the transfer of judges, a matter directly related to High Court administration, as a sensitive issue. Bharat Kumar’s involvement in this matter is considered disrespectful to the judiciary and an affront to the dignity of the court. The court has deemed this intervention as a serious contempt of court, leading to the criminal contempt charges and the issuance of summons.