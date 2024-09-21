HC junks petition challenging formation of mgt committees for two categories of temples

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition challenging a 2016 notification issued by the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Commissioner regarding the formation of management committees for B and C category temples under the Muzrai department.

A bench led by Justice M G S Kamal passed the order on Friday, dismissing the petition filed by the Temple Management Association of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts in 2016. The petition questioned the notification issued on July 12, 2016, following amendments to the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, which allowed the formation of such committees.

The petitioners argued that traditionally, temple management had been handled by heritage trustees and that the new government-mandated committees interfered with this practice. The association initially challenged the amendment to the Act, and on November 17, 2015, a High Court divisional bench had nullified the amendment that permitted the formation of management committees for temples.

However, the state government took the matter to the Supreme Court, which stayed the High Court’s ruling on April 8, 2016. With the stay in place, the Muzrai department proceeded to issue the notification in July 2016 to form the management committees for the B and C category temples.

The petition filed by the Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Temple Management Association sought to nullify the notification, arguing that it overstepped the traditional authority of temple trustees. However, Justice Kamal’s bench ruled that, in light of the Supreme Court’s stay order and the government’s authority under the amendment act, the formation of the committees was valid.This decision reinforces the state’s ability to form management committees for temples under the jurisdiction of the Muzrai department, which oversees temples in Karnataka.