HC to hear Prajwal ‘s bail PETITION again on April 15

Bengaluru:The Karnataka High Court, responding to the second bail petition by former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna in the sensational obscene video scandal case wondered how the bail could be granted to him unless he shows (presents in the court) something extraordinary.
The bench headed by Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur made these oral observations on Monday while looking into Prajwal’s bail plea on the grounds that the trial has been stayed on other co-accused persons.
Prajwal who is facing serious charges of committing repeated rapes, sexual harassment, threatening, video recording of the act and others, was told by the court that there are convincing circumstances against him in the case against him. “Unless you show some extraordinary, can the bail be granted?” the bench stated. Justice Yerur further maintained that the bench would hear him and posted the matter for April 15.Four cases have been lodged against Prajwal Revanna in connection with sexual assault and rape. His bail plea has been rejected in all the cases.