HDK is a big leader; he needs no one’s support

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar hit back at former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, stating that he is a senior leader who has never relied on caste, community mutts or organisations for political support.

Speaking to reporters near Sadashivanagar on Sunday, DCM Shivakumar responded sharply to Kumaraswamy’s objection that various seers were voicing support for the DCM. “Kumaraswamy is a very big leader. He never seeks support from anyone. He has never used the Vokkaliga mutt, Vokkaliga associations or the community for his politics,” he said with sarcasm.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy’s criticism of seers speaking in favour of Shivakumar, he remarked, “Does Kumaranna not know how the second Vokkaliga mutt came up? Who built it? Would Deve Gowda have become Chief Minister without the support of the senior seers of the Vokkaliga mutt? Didn’t seers come onto the streets then? When Sadananda Gowda faced trouble, did the seers stay silent? Seers speak up at times—what is wrong in that? When they spoke on earlier occasions, did I ever object?”

On Kumaraswamy’s claim that he never sought the support of religious leaders, Shivakumar countered, “Did I ask for their support? I too have not sought anyone’s support. If they speak out of affection, how can I reject it? I was born in one community but I love and respect all communities.” He added that several prominent seers, including those from Balehonnur and Srisaila, had expressed their support for him. “They speak because they have affection and trust in me. Jain seers also blessed me openly at a major event. When I visited Dharmasthala, I received their support as well. How can that be wrong?” he said.