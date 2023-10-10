HDK predicts state assembly elections in 2024

Bengaluru: A recent political development involving former Karnataka Chief Minister and prominent JDS leader, H D Kumaraswamy, has foreseen the likelihood of fresh Assembly elections in the state next year. Speaking at his farmhouse near Bidadi while addressing party workers from Ramanagara, Kumaraswamy also insinuated that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar might find himself once again behind bars, alluding to his ongoing disproportionate assets case.

These revelations come on the heels of the JDS forming an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. During his address, Kumaraswamy claimed that the next assembly elections will be conducted in 2024 and not 2028.

While refraining from directly naming D K Shivakumar, Kumaraswamy encouraged party workers to bolster the JDS's presence in Kanakapura, subtly implying that the current Congress candidate from the constituency might not be able to contest the upcoming elections.

"That person may not be in a position to contest in the next elections. Providence watches over all and I have no apprehensions. I discern what lies ahead," the former Chief Minister remarked.

Kumaraswamy proceeded to divulge the intricate details behind the fall of the Congress-JDS coalition government, attributing its demise to D K Shivakumar's interference in Belagavi politics. "It was due to Shivakumar's intrusion into Belagavi DCC Bank politics that I became ensnared in a tumultuous situation. In public, he portrayed himself as the saviour of the government, but, ironically, it was his actions that precipitated the government's downfall," Kumaraswamy added.

Kumaraswamy has consistently criticised D K Shivakumar after the fall of their coalition government, making it apparent that their political differences remain unresolved. It is anticipated that Kumaraswamy will hold discussions with BJP leaders regarding the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls towards the end of this month.

At this moment, it is speculated that the JDS plans to contest in six seats and the BJP has extended an offer for only four seats. The final decision is expected to emerge following the conclusion of the Navaratri festival, which remains a pivotal factor in Karnataka's political landscape.