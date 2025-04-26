Heavy rains predicted in State after Sunday

Bengaluru: The Meteorological Department has predicted that the amount of rain will increase in many districts of Karnataka after April 27. Today, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kanna-da, Udupi, Bagalkot, Belgaum, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Bellary, Chikkama-galuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysore, and Shivamogga will receive rain. The Meteorolog-ical Department has said that after April 27, most districts of North Interior and South Interior will receive heavy rain.

Rain has occurred in Hukkeri, Karkala, Belgaum, Nippani, Kammarady, Anavatti, Ja-yapura, Raibagh, Dharwad, Kalaghatagi, Bailahongala, Hidkal, Hubli, Chikkodi, Na-poklu, and Sringeri. The highest temperature recorded in Kalaburagi was 43.2 de-grees Celsius.

The heat has increased in Bengaluru. HAL recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, the city rec-orded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius, KIAL recorded a maximum temperature of 35.0 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius, GKVK recorded a max-imum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.2 de-grees Celsius.

Honnavar recorded a maximum temperature of 34.3 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius, Karwar recorded a maximum temperature of 36.6 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, Panambur recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius.

Belgaum recorded a maximum temperature of 36.0 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, Bidar recorded a maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.0 degrees Celsius, Vijayapura recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum tempera-ture of 22.6 degrees Celsius, Bagalkot recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5 de-grees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.0 degrees Celsius. Dharwad recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, Gadag recorded a maximum temperature of 38.0 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.3 degrees Celsius, Kala-buragi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.0 degrees Celsius, Haveri recorded a maximum temperature of 33.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius.