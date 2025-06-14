Heavy Vehicle Ban on Agumbe Ghat Begins

Shivamogga: As the monsoon season looms, the Shivamogga district administration has imposed a ban on heavy vehicle traffic along the scenic yet perilous Agumbe Ghat Road, a stretch of National Highway 169A, effective from June 15 to September 30, 2025. The decision, announced by Deputy Commissioner Gurudath Hegde, aims to mitigate the risk of landslides triggered by heavy rains and the weight of large vehicles, prioritising public safety in this hilly terrain.

Agumbe Ghat is renowned for its biodiversity but notorious for its landslide-prone slopes during the monsoon. The ban, detailed in an order issued on June 13, follows a pattern of seasonal restrictions, with past incidents underscoring the need for caution. Continuous rainfall, coupled with the movement of heavy goods vehicles, has been identified as a key factor loosening the soil, prompting this year’s proactive step.

The restriction will remain in place until the end of September, when the monsoon typically subsides. To accommodate essential traffic, heavy vehicles traveling between Udupi and Thirthahalli are directed to take the Udupi-Kundapura-Siddapura-Mastikatte-Thirthahalli road as an alternative route. This detour, while longer, avoids the treacherous ghat section. Meanwhile, only light motor vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers, will be permitted along the 13-km Agumbe stretch, ensuring smoother passage for local commuters and tourists.

The ban is likely to disrupt logistics, particularly for goods carriers servicing the Malnad region, including coffee and spice traders from Thirthahalli and Shivamogga. Transporters have expressed concerns over increased fuel costs and delivery delays.

For now, the picturesque Agumbe Ghat, often dubbed the “Cherrapunji of the South”, will see lighter traffic, offering a temporary reprieve from the rumble of trucks but posing logistical hurdles for the region’s economy.