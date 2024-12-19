High Drama at Suvarna Soudha: Heated Exchange Between Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and BJP Leader C.T. Ravi

Belagavi: The fracas between state minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar and MLC CT Ravi at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi on Thursday, the penultimate day of the winter session of the Karnataka legislative assembly and council, has turned ugly. The Belagavi police have arrested the MLC of BJP CT Ravi for using foul language allegedly on the floor of the house.

A tense situation unfolded at Suvarna Soudha on Thursday after a heated altercation between Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar and BJP leader C.T. Ravi escalated into a dramatic confrontation.

The incident reportedly began during a protest by BJP and Congress members over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. In the Legislative Council, Hebbalkar accused Ravi of being a "murderer." Ravi allegedly retaliated by using an offensive term, which sparked outrage among Congress members.

According to reports, Hebbalkar’s supporters confronted Ravi in the Council corridor, using abusive language and attempting to assault him. Security marshals swiftly intervened, closing the gates to prevent further escalation. Ravi managed to avoid harm amidst the chaos.

Inside the Council, tensions remained high as Congress members continued to condemn Ravi. Allegedly, they questioned his integrity and hurled personal insults, prompting security personnel to stand guard around him.

Minister Hebbalkar, visibly upset, left the Council chamber in tears and lodged a formal complaint with the Chairman, Basavaraj Horatti. Hebbalkar accused Ravi of using derogatory language and demanded an investigation. Ravi, however, denied the allegations, asserting that he did not use the offensive term.

Chairman Horatti assured that the incident would be thoroughly investigated and directed officials to review audio and video recordings of the session.

In response to the accusations, Hebbalkar’s supporters gathered outside Suvarna Soudha, raising slogans against Ravi and attempting to storm the premises. The situation escalated as some supporters allegedly tried to assault Ravi. Police were deployed in large numbers, and the gates of the Soudha were secured to prevent further disruptions.

The high tension has turned Suvarna Soudha into a fortress, with tight police security on all floors. The incident has led to heightened political drama, with both sides exchanging accusations and demands for accountability.

Soon after the incident senior members of the cabinet including Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, HK Patil, NS Boseraju met in the speaker’s chamber and reviewed the situation. The Legislative Council is set to investigate the matter further, with leaders from both parties seeking justice and clarification on the events that transpired.

According to a senior member of the Congress party, if proven CT Ravi could face disciplinary action and also suspension and eviction from his membership to the legislative council.