Highly anticipated autobiography ‘ChiminiBelakininda’ set for release

Bengaluru: The literary community is abuzz with excitement as one of the most awaited books of the past few months, “ChiminiBelakininda” (translated as “From the Light of a Lantern”), is set to be released this Sunday. This autobiography, penned by the esteemed intellectual MG Hegade, promises to be a compelling read, offering deep insights into the life and thoughts of a man widely recognised as a born fighter and thinker.

MG Hegade, a name synonymous with intellectual prowess and resilience, has long been admired for his contributions to various fields of thought. His autobiography is expected to shed light on his journey, from his early struggles to his rise as a prominent figure in intellectual circles. Readers can look forward to an intimate portrayal of Hegade’s life, filled with personal anecdotes, reflections, and the philosophies that have shaped his worldview.

The book’s title, “ChiminiBelakininda,” metaphorically captures the essence of Hegade’s life—a journey illuminated by the light of knowledge and wisdom, much like a lantern guiding the way through the darkness. This evocative title has already piqued the interest of many, adding to the anticipation surrounding the book’s release.

The launch event, scheduled for Sunday, will draw a significant crowd, including literary enthusiasts, scholars, and admirers of Hegade’s work and life. The event will feature a reading session, where excerpts from the book will be shared, providing a glimpse into the rich tapestry of experiences and insights that Hegade has woven into his narrative. Additionally, a Q&A session will allow attendees to engage directly with the author and delve deeper into his life and thoughts.

Publishers and literary critics alike have high expectations for “ChiminiBelakininda,” predicting that it will not only captivate readers but also inspire and provoke thought. The book is poised to become a significant addition to the literary landscape, offering a rare and profound look into the mind of one of the most respected intellectuals of

our time.

As the release date approaches, the excitement continues to build, with many eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves in the life story of MG Hegade.

“ChiminiBelakininda could be more than just an autobiography for discerning readers, it could be more than just that” Hegade told Hans India.