History-Sheeter Assaulted in Broad Daylight

Bengaluru: A history-sheeter named Manjunath was violently attacked by a gang wielding machetes at a hotel near Sadahalli Gate. The attack, captured on the establishment's CCTV cameras, occurred on December 24, and police have since apprehended three suspects.

The CCTV footage reveals Manjunath seated and engaged in a conversation when a group of three to four individuals, including two history-sheeters, stormed in and launched a brutal assault. Manjunath sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that Manjunath was in the middle of a negotiation with two other history-sheeters, reportedly discussing a compromise to resolve certain disputes. Police believe the attackers, driven by rage, interrupted this meeting and carried out the assault.

An FIR has been filed at the Chikkajala police station, and further investigations are underway.

