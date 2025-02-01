Bengaluru : In a concerted effort to advance women’s healthcare, Divakars Service Trust, HDR Healthcare Foundation, ARTIST for Her, Arasikatte Amma

Temple Trust, and the Karnataka State Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association (KSOGA) jointly organized the HPV Vaccination Drive – “Vaccinate the daughters and Empower the Future” at Arasikatte, Konanur Hobli, Arkalagudu Taluk.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer in women, next to breast cancer. Every five minutes, a woman in India loses her life to cervical cancer, highlighting the urgent need for action. To combat this, it is crucial to accelerate efforts in line with the WHO’s 90-70-90 guideline:

• 90% of girls aged 9 to 14 should be vaccinated against HPV.

• 70% of women above 25 should undergo HPV screening.

• 90% of those who test positive should receive timely treatment.

By achieving these targets, cervical cancer can be eliminated in the near future. If we succeed in vaccinating 90% of young girls, an estimated 5.7 million lives could be saved over the coming years. With lifetime protection offered by the HPV vaccine, the chances of developing cervical cancer become almost negligible, securing a healthier future for generations to come.

Dr. G.V. Divakar, Founder of HDR Healthcare Foundation, stated that “The HPV vaccine is a crucial preventive measure against cervical cancer caused by the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Administering this vaccine to girls between 9 to 14 years of age can significantly reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer. Additionally, regular screenings play a key role in early detection and timely treatment,”

Dr. Bharthi Rajshekar, President of the Karnataka State and Dr. Sowmya Mani chair of Adolescent Health Committee, highlighted the initiative’s broader mission. “This campaign is dedicated to increasing awareness about HPV vaccination and cervical cancer screening, empowering young girls and their communities with essential knowledge and preventive healthcare strategies. Through collaboration and shared expertise, we aim to make a lasting impact on women’s health and well-being,” she said.

Dr. Hema Divakar, Division Director of Well Women Health Care of FIGO, remains steadfast in her mission to expand the HPV vaccination drive across Karnataka and beyond and gave a call for accelerated action for cervical cancer elimination. Highlighting the power of collective action, Dr. Hema Divakar reiterated that the HDR Foundation has partnered with various stakeholders across the country to provide the best possible healthcare solutions aided by Femtech, for girls and women—anytime, everywhere.

Former Arakalagudu MLA and President of the Arasikatte Amma Temple Trust, Shri A.T. Ramaswamy, along with Dr. Bharathi Rajshekar, President of the Karnataka State Obstetrics and Gynaecology Association (KSOGA), Dr. Girija B.S., President of the KSOGA Hassan Chapter, Dr Sowmya Mani and Dr. Savithri A., Coordinators of the HPV Vaccination Program, graced the event.