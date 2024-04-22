Huge demand for KMF products; record sales in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The amount of summer heat is increasing day by day in Bengaluru. Therefore, people are more inclined to buy curd and buttermilk, and Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is doing a great business this summer.

Unable to bear the heat of the sun, Bangaloreans are turning to cold drinks. Due to the increase in the price of fruit juices, there has been a full demand for KMF’s Nandini yogurt, buttermilk and ice creams. 16 lakh litres of yogurt was sold in Bengaluru on a single day, which is a record in the history of KMF.

KMF used to sell 42 lakh litres of milk daily. But this year 47 lakh litres of milk is being sold. Yogurt used to sell 10 lakh litres daily. But as the amount of heat is increased, the demand for Nandini Yoghurt increased from the last two months and on April 6, 13.56 lakh litres of Yoghurt was sold. But on the day of Ramanavami, this record was broken and a total of 16 lakh litres of yogurt was sold. This is a record sale in the history of KMF.

Earlier, 1.10 lakh litres of buttermilk and lassi were sold daily. But this year, one and a half lakh litres are being sold. In addition, ice cream was sold by 36 percent and a total of 16 thousand litres were sold. A total of 25,439 litres of ice cream was sold this summer and KMF is making huge profits. If this sunshine continues like this, there is a possibility that more Nandini products will be sold, and the department is ready to supply Nandini products so that there is no shortage anywhere.

The price of juice is increasing day by day. Instead of paying Rs 100 to drink juice, it is better to pay Rs 10 for buttermilk. If you buy curd for the same Rs 100, the whole family can drink buttermilk. People of Bangalore are saying that Nandini products are good for health.

Overall, the price of soft drinks has skyrocketed due to increasing summer heat and demand for cheaper Nandini products has set a new record for KMF this summer.



