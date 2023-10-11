Humanities Students and Faculty Unite at CMR University to Prioritize Mental Health Awareness

Bengaluru: CMR University’s School of Social Sciences and Humanities (SOSSH) took a commendable initiative by organizing a campaign on World Mental Health Day. This effort was tailored to underline the significance of mental health and to catalyze broader societal awareness on the topic.

Dr. Rajat Gera, the respected Dean of Humanities, and Dr. Ravi Sankar A V, the distinguished Head of SOSSH, graced the event and addressed a rapt audience of students, delving deep into the importance of mental health in our daily lives. They emphasized the pivotal roles and responsibilities every individual bears in creating a mentally resilient and healthy society. Their words resonated with the attendees, emphasizing a holistic view of well-being that integrates both mental and physical health.

Coordinated proficiently by Prof. Aadithya R Nath, the event was a rich tapestry of activities, each designed to offer both enlightenment and engagement. A comprehensive mental health awareness presentation provided foundational knowledge on the subject, empowering students with crucial insights. This was complemented by a student panel discussion where peers openly conversed about diverse topics related to mental health and also their personal experiences, making mental health topics relatable and destigmatized.

Additionally, the skit performance, a theatrical representation, effectively showcased the highs and lows of mental health, shedding light on the challenges many face silently. The campaign culminated with a poster or art presentation where the artistic endeavors of students encapsulated the essence of mental well-being.

