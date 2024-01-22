I am not an atheist - I am a believer. I have built a Rama temple in my village: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that God does not accept that worship if you do adharma- and inhuman work and perform dramatic worship. The ideals of Sri Rama is that all lives should live with equality and love.



He was speaking after the inaugurating Rama Sita Lakshmana Temple built by the Hirandahalli Sri Rama Temple Trust and the 33 feet high monolithic Anjaneya Swamy idol, at Bidarahalli Hobali, and participating in the Maha Kumbhabhisheka programme.

I am not an atheist - I am a believer. I have built a temple of Rama in my village There are temples of Rama in the villages of the state. He said that everyone worships Rama according to their faith, builds a temple and worships him.

No religion asks us to hate men on the basis of caste-religion. Sri Rama was a social oriented person. He valued the words of even a Madiwala He went into exile to keep the pro.ise he made to his father. Sri Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, Anjaneya cannot be separated. He explained that they are all family members.

Kuvempu's aspiration of Karnataka to be a garden of peace for all races lies in the ideal and personality of Sri Rama. He explained that the message of Ramayana and Mahabharata is that man should not hate man.

Valmiki, who belonged to the scheduled caste , wrote the Ramayana and gave it to the world. Basavanna said that God is present in our soul and body. The CM cited vachanas which said that the body itself is the temple.

The CM said that Jai Sriram is not someone's private property. Saying that it is the property of every devotee, the CM shouted slogans of Jai Shri Ram and the public too shouted the slogan .

Ministers Byrathi Suresh, Eshwar Khandre, Commission Vice Chairman prof.M Rajiv Gowda, Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju, MLA Manjula Aravinda Limbavali, former minister H.M Revanna, Aravinda Limbavali and others were present.







