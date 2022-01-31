Ibrahim's exit from Cong rattles Muslim leaders

Bengaluru: Muslim clerics held an emergency meeting at the Quadriya Mosque on Nandidurg road in Bengaluru on Sunday and discussed C.M. Ibrahim's decision to resign from the Congress after he was denied the post of Legislative Council Chairman by the party.

Muslim leaders both religious and social, headed by Moulana Mufti Iftikar Ahmed Khasmi, flayed former chief minister and senior Congress leader S. Siddarmaiah for choosing B.K. Hariprasad for the post over Ibrahim.

Leaders who attended the meeting included Moulana Ejaz Ahmed Nadvi, Moulana Syed Ahmed Nadvi, Moulana Syed Tanveer Peera Hashmi appealed to KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar to convince Ibrahim to reconsider his decision and give him a suitable position. "We Muslims do not have enough representation in both Houses and posts are very few in political parties, even though there are one crore Muslims in the State," the Moulanas pointed out. They also sent out messages asking Ibrahim to stay in the Congress till a further decision was made by the elders of the Muslim community.

The meeting also witnessed some fiery and angry words spoken against the Congress and its leadership in the State. At a certain of point time, younger leaders expressed dismay over the step-motherly treatment of the community and wanted the entire Muslim community to shift loyalty to other party. But patience prevailed, thanks to the elders and the meeting ended with an appeal to Ibrahim to stay in the Congress.

Circles close to Ibrahim told The Hans India that he might not reconsider his decision on the grounds of religious sentiments. However, Ibrahim was not available for comments.

Ibrahim's episode was a major embarrassment to the Congress high command. Congress sources said that though the high command is observing the situation arising from Ibrahim's resignation, it has not taken any step to placate the leader from the minority community.

How significant is the meeting of Muslim clerics?

In normal times this would not have perturbed the party in any way or might have been dismissed as 'storm in a teacup'. But considering the fact that Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) is flexing muscles and is looking for netting good leaders from the other parties, particularly the Congress, this meeting must spook Congress big time. The Council of Moulanas has big effect on the Muslim voters. They can initiate advisories from the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi who exercises a huge influence in the national politics.