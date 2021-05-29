ICare Brigade distributes meals to the hungry

Bengaluru: ICare Brigade, social organization formed by like-minded people to work for environment conservation, has joined hands with Akshaya Patra Foundation in districution of food to the needy during lockdown.

ICare Brigade has so far distributed over 17,000 meals to the needy, like Metro station staff, police and security personnel, daily wage workers, transgenders, staff on cemetery duty, BWSSB workers, and many others affected by the the pandemic.

Every morning, prominent personalities visit its food distribution central point at Barton Centre, MG Road, and encourage the team to keep up the good work. "Today, we were joined by Guru Kiran (Sandalwood music producer).

Earlier, we had Bhaskar Rao (former police commissioner of Bangalore & current ADG of Police, Railways), T Sham Bhat (former KPSC chairman and IAS officer), N A Haris (MLA, Shanthinagar), Anand Malligavad (lake conservationist), Raghu Dixit (rock star), Dr. Radhakrishna (surgeon & superintendent, Sir. C.V. Raman General Hospital) and several other police officials from our respective stations. Also, one of our team members Sneha B Shetty, celebrated her birthday, by distributing snack packs to the volunteers and sweets to the needy," a statement from ICare Brigade said.