If evidence is needed, SIT should be formed: R Ashok

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who came to power by lying about 40 percent to the people of the state, is 100 percent corrupt. During the last 18 months of the Congress government, one or the other Minister’s has been looting every day, said Leader of Opposition R Ashok.

Speaking at the press conference, Siddaramaiah opined his 40-year life as an open book. Today, if you turn the pages of his open book, you can see the black spots of loot. It is unfortunate for the Kannadigas that Siddaramaiah is being questioned by a police officer appointed by him.

Rs 700 crores of corruption in the Excise Department during the election campaign of Maharashtra has been mentioned by the Prime Minister. CM Siddaramaiah has asked him to testify to this.

That is not an allegation made by Prime Minister Modi. The Karnataka State Liquor Sellers Association has made the allegation. The Chief Minister should read the letter written by the Liquor Sellers Association once. The rate for license renewal, how much is being collected from each liquor store in the name of monthly money, and how much bribe was given to which level of officer in the transfer business of the Excise Department. The media reported it. This is what Prime Minister Modi has said in Maharashtra and he has not made any false allegations. Siddaramaiah should form another SIT to investigate the allegations of the liquor sellers’ association if witnesses are needed. If the allegations made by the liquor sellers are false, cancel their license and lock the shops. Congress leaders who are looting tax money of Kannadigas to please their high command leaders have no morals to talk about PM Modi.

The report submitted by the Lokayukta investigation officers has revealed that 40% commission allegations made by the Vice President of the Contractors Association, Ambikapati, regarding BBMP are pure lies. Allegation of 40 percent commission is the tool kit of Congress now it is confirmed with evidence. It had been 6 years since the contractor Ambikapati had stopped doing contract work, who had accused the BJP government. Due to this, the mansion of lies built by CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders has completely collapsed.

This government is not competent to close one pothole in Bangalore city. Lord Buddha said to bring mustard from the house of immortality. Thus, in Bangalore, today there is a situation where the road without potholes has to be shown. The government does not have money for waste disposal. Milk, electricity, petrol, diesel, stamp duty, registration fee have all been increased, now the Congress government is thinking to extort the people of Bengaluru by putting a new cess in the name of garbage disposal.

According to DCM DK Shivakumar, MLAs should stay low if they want grants. Does not ‘our tax is our right’ apply to the people of Bengaluru, to the people of Jayanagar? DCM DK Shivakumar is neither a Palegar nor a Rajakar of the Nizam era.

In the name of waqf, the oppression of farmers’ land and government-owned lands is becoming excessive. Fanatics attacked the farmers who came to plow in Chikkaballapur and tore down the fence. Siddaramaiah is now not the champion of the Hindus, but the champion of the Muslims. Most of the land that is being looted in the name of Waqf belongs to Dalits and backward communities. On Tuesday I will go to Chikkaballapur and meet the farmers.

This is Thursday’s government. The government will be alive on some cabinet meeting days. After that, no minister was found. Earlier, officials were given targets for collection of royalties. Now corruption and bribery are being targeted.

The Sixth Guarantee of the Congress Government is to stop the guarantees. The officials have given a target that the number of beneficiaries should be reduced by 10% every year. BPL cards of Lakhs of people have already been canceled. Preparing to cancel guarantees altogether. The financial situation of the government is in the ICU. Debt collection will increase this year.