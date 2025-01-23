If Lokayukta gives clean chit to CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case we will fight it: Karnataka BJP

Shivamogga (Karnataka): The Karnataka BJP on Thursday said that if the Lokayukta gives Chief Minister Siddaramaiah a clean chit in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, the party would fight against it.

Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, while speaking to the media on Thursday in Shivamogga said, “If the reports in the media are true and the Lokayukta investigative agency has given a clean chit to the Chief Minister in the MUDA scam, it is evident that the investigation has not been conducted properly.

“The BJP’s long-standing suspicions that the Lokayukta has bowed to the CM’s pressure seem to have come true.”

Vijayendra added, “Recently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) released a press note detailing the financial irregularities in the MUDA, which they have also shared with the media. On the other hand, the Karnataka High Court has also exposed the MUDA scam in detail. Amid this, the Chief Minister and the state government have also tried to insult and demean the Honourable Governor, which is objectionable.”

“If it is true that the Lokayukta report was submitted just before the High Court ruling, then this is certainly not right. There is no sanctity to such a report,” he claimed.

Responding to a question, he remarked, “The ED cannot release statements to the media without evidence. If the ED has pointed out irregularities in the MUDA, it must be backed by proof. In light of the ED report, it appears that the Chief Minister rushed to secure a clean chit, leaving no room for doubt about this development.”

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka alleged on Thursday that, “Despite the ED seizing assets in the MUDA scam, the Lokayukta police have taken no action, and attempts are being made to close the case.”

Ashoka claimed, “The BJP has strongly fought against the MUDA scam and the irregularities in the Valmiki Development Corporation. In the MUDA scam alone, irregularities amounting to Rs 4,000-5,000 crore have taken place.”

“CM Siddaramaiah returning 14 sites proves his involvement. Despite the ED seizing properties, the Lokayukta police are trying to shut down the case without taking any action,” Ashoka claimed.

He added, “Therefore, we demand that this case be handed over to the CBI. Officials are being blamed for the scam, but the role of CM Siddaramaiah is being covered up. The BJP will continue its fight against this.”

He further added, “The Lokayukta police work under the state government. They also need transfers and promotions, which influences the way investigations are conducted. Even if the police submit a report, it is certain that CM Siddaramaiah will be given a clean chit.”

Ashoka stressed, “Only if this case is handed over to the CBI will the truth come out. Former Minister B. Nagendra was given a clean chit by the SIT, and similarly, CM Siddaramaiah is sure to be given one as well. Hence, we are resuming our fight and will continue until the investigation is handed over to the CBI.”

Karnataka Lokayukta probing the MUDA case, has given a clean chit to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife B.M. Parvathi, sources confirmed on Thursday.

CM Siddaramaiah is the accused number one and Parvathi is named as the second accused.

Sources revealed that the team headed by Mysuru Lokayukta SP, T.J. Udesh has concluded the investigation and is all set to submit the report to the court on January 27.

The Lokayukta is making final consultations with the legal experts before the submission of the court, sources added.

The Karnataka High Court had adjourned the hearing in the plea seeking a CBI probe into a case related to the alleged irregularities in the MUDA to January 27.

The development is likely to trigger a controversy as investigations by the ED have found the involvement of CM Siddaramaiah in the scam.

However, CM Siddaramaiah had maintained that the ED statement against him is politically motivated.

According to sources, the report by the Lokayukta has categorically stated that no role of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been found in the MUDA case.

The report stated that there are irregularities and discrepancies regarding the process of denotification and conversion of land and the violations in this regard were committed by the officers.

The report further stated that the MUDA Commissioner and the Revenue officers were involved in the scam by violating the rules and guidelines.