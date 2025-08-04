If there is proof of voter fraud, Cong should release it: Bommai

Bengaluru: Saying that it is not appropriate for Congress to accuse constitutional institutions for political motives in the name of voter fraud, former CM and MP Basavaraja Bommai said if they have evidence, they should release it immediately and if it’s like an atom bomb, let them detonate it — if it’s with them, it might explode right there.

Speaking to the media in Bengaluru on Sunday, he said Congress is creating doubt over constitutional institutions in the name of voter fraud. First, they cast suspicion on EVMs, and now on the Election Commission. When a demonstration was organized to clarify the confusion about EVM hacking, Congress did not attend. State government officials serve as chief electoral officers in the state. Political parties are also allowed to appoint their representatives at booths. To claim that the Election Commission is involved is incorrect. Questions about inclusion or deletion of voters’ names should have been raised at the time itself.

He said Dr. C. Manjunath, the MP from Bengaluru Rural, entered politics during the election. Accusations against the Election Commission are unwarranted. If there was interference by officials, they must provide evidence. The integrity of the Election Commission should not be undermined. “If something is wrong with the Election Commission, say it clearly.

But Congress has not even submitted a written complaint. The court has already responded to the allegations regarding EVMs. Narendra Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third time has shocked Congress. Calling the Election Commission the accused could amount to harming the Constitution. That is why BJP is opposing such statements.

Responding to a question about the submission of the internal reservation report, Bommai said that even today, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not sincere about the matter. Earlier he said a constitutional amendment was required to implement internal reservation. But after the Supreme Court verdict last year, he has remained silent. Since 2013, Congress has only paid lip service to the SC community. The report may be submitted tomorrow, but the SC community itself has no confidence that this government will implement it. There is no need for Congress to blame BJP over the issue of internal reservation. “We had formed a cabinet subcommittee and received a report on internal reservation. However, they kept citing constitutional amendment as an excuse. Now, in light of the Supreme Court order, it must be implemented. We will have to see what Justice Nagamohan Das’s report says. Let us see what proportion of internal reservation is allocated. But the SC community does not believe this government will implement it,” he said.

When asked about the seizure of drugs in Mysuru, Bommai responded that it is unfortunate that the police were unaware of a drug factory operating there. Gujarat police came and arrested a suspected woman terrorist, while the Karnataka police did nothing. Criminal cases are on the rise in the state. The government and senior officers have lost control — everyone is sitting idle.

He said he had written a letter to the DGP regarding the rise in gambling in Haveri, but the police response has not been up to the expected level. The police have bowed to political pressure. “We will fight against this,” he said.

When asked about the sentencing of Prajwal Revanna, the former CM said that everything has happened according to the law and there is nothing more to say about it. “It will not have any impact on the alliance”.