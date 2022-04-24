IISc director looks at collaboration with hospitals to develop cutting-edge technology

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan and Manipal Global Education chairman TV Mohandas Pai inaugurated the ultra-modern "Versius Robotic Surgical System" at NU Hospital. With this, NU became the first Nephro-Urology Super Specialty Hospital in the country to introduce the "Versius Robotic Surgical System".

Speaking on the occasion, Prof G Rangarajan congratulated NU Hospitals for launching the ultra-modern "Versius Robotic Surgical System. "The robotics-based surgery is set to become a game changer in health care. In fact, I want to say that this is the technology required for nephrology and urology. This is an appropriate time to reflect upon the role of technology in healthcare. We want engineering and medicine to come together. I feel that all these disciplines need to come together. For example, mRNA vaccines which have now protected billions of people across the world. Let me tell you that this basic technology was invented in a medical school. The medical school played a key role in the discovery of mRNA vaccine. I feel that institutions like IISc should collaborate with NU Hospitals. I know that your hospital is successful in using cutting-edge technology. We need to have a healthy collaboration with NU Hospital in many areas. Only if we have such collaborations, can we develop many technologies needed for our country. There are many areas where IISc can collaborate with NU Hospitals. It is important that hospitals like NU can take advantage of scientific advances and jointly work on developing many initiatives. Our goal should be providing affordable technologies."

Technology will drive future health care: Mohandas Pai Manipal Global Education chairman TV Mohandas Pai said, "During Covid times, we have seen how the digital world has demonstrated that we can do several things if connected to a platform. However, there can be both good as well as bad effects. The biggest threat could be the consolidation of digital power while the biggest asset could be the connectivity of people."

He said that the future will be defined by advances in technology. "In the future, we may use robots to wage a war. Robots can be sent to conflict zones. The drones can be sent to drop a bomb. So, in a way, the entire war can be waged from a computer screen. This is the power of technology. Now, can we utilize technology in health care? For example, the USA spends close to 17 pc of its GDP on innovation in health care", Pai said.

Technology is throwing a lot of challenges. "For example, we may soon see an India with an aging population. For example, in Japan, 35 pc of people don't have any interaction with the opposite gender at all. This will bring down the fertility rates. Hence, we are seeing an aging population. There are many individuals in Korea and Japan who prefer to interact with systems rather than human beings. We must understand that this is the world we are going to enter. The technology is definitely going to change", Pai said. He said, "In the future, artificial intelligence and algorithms may replace doctors and we may have a situation where robots may perform surgeries though we may still need doctors to reinforce hope. With ageing, now the big question is how will we live longer? So, the big question is: Can technology help human beings live longer? Can technology elongate our lifespan? I feel that Stem cell research, 3d printing will be game changers."

Currently, the world has more billionaires than at any point of time. "So, what would be in the minds of these billionaires? They may think what could be done to live a year more. Hence, there is more investment in technology and research. In the future, people may be represented in digital avatar. The medicine will be first tried on the digital clone and then based on the results; it may be tried on the human being. Today, I want to compliment NU hospital for being a pioneer in introducing robotics.

This is the future of health care where precision comes with algorithms", Pai said. Concluding his speech said that one of the advantages of robots would be that they would not ask for a salary hike and instead work 24*7. "One day, we may have more robots working without asking for anything more. Well, technology can have both good and bad effects but we should ensure that good dominates the bad", Pai added.

Robotic surgery would be a system where a surgeon sits at a console away from the patient on the operation table and when he moves the joystick the instruments in the body of the patient moves. This helps in precision for the surgery, said Dr Prasanna Venkatesh MK (Senior Consultant-Paediatric Urologist. Robotic and Renal Transplant Surgeon and Managing Director of NU Hospitals). "It is the future as robotics will be used for complex procedures. For patients, robotic surgery means lesser pain, no scars and early recovery. We are introducing robotic surgery so that we can do more complex surgeries in minimally invasive techniques."