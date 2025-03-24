Increasing demand for grapes promises good prices this season

Chikkaballapura: This season, there are high expectations for grapes to fetch golden prices, prompting traders to visit grape growers’ farms for advance purchases. Certain grape varieties are experiencing demand beyond expectations, resulting in favorable pricing for the fruit.In recent years, grape prices plummeted to such a degree that farmers had to struggle to sell their crops through the traders. However, this time, traders are proactively assuring farmers that they will handle the harvesting and not sellys, traders are eagerly moving forward with advance purchases, providing a sigh of relief for farmers.

The state cultivates grapes over approximately 20,000 hectares, with the highest yield expected in April and May. Most of the grapes will be sold to neighboring states from regions such as Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Rural, Vijayapura, and Belagavi. Farmers have faced hardships in the last 2-3 years due to poor pricing, but this season brings hope for better returns. Several varieties of grapes are cultivated in the state, including Dilkush, RK Gold, Sonaka, Red Blue, Sharath, and Seedless. Currently, there is high demand for the Sharath variety, with prices reaching between Rs. 110 to Rs.150 per kilogram. Traders are actively approaching farmers for advance purchases, providing assurances for competitive market rates. Vijayapura and Belagavi districts are recognized for substantial grape production, but adverse weather conditions have limited expected yields this year. Likewise, the crop outputs from Chikkaballapur and Bangalore Rural do not meet expectations. Given this potential for increased demand, traders are now seeking advance purchases from grape farmers.

In Maharashtra, grape yields have also been disappointing, resulting in soaring prices for a range of grape varieties, including the Sharath. With reduced yields influencing market prices, there is renewed optimism among the grape growers within the state. “Specifically, there is a huge demand for the Sharath variety.

The season hasn’t officially started yet, but demand is already on the rise. We have already assured grape growers that we will purchase from them. The lack of sufficient yields in Maharashtra has caused shortages. Likewise, the lower yields of the Sharath variety in our state have created strong demand,” stated grape trader Harikumar.

“Adverse unseasonal rain and excessive fog have impacted the expected yields across various grape varieties, particularly the Sharath and K-Sharath.