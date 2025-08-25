India aligns with shift in global guidelines for influenza vaccination

BENGALURU: ZydusLifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) an innovation-led global life sciences company held a health symposium at Bengaluru to create a convergence of leading healthcare professionals who spoke on the transition to a new influenza vaccination guideline, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Northern hemisphere 2025-26.

Global influenza remains a significant public health concern, causing an estimated 400,000 respiratory and 300,000 deaths across the world annually In US and Europe almost 50% of the population is vaccinated for seasonal flu annually. India which successfully leads the universal immunisation programme (UIP), has been able to counter several debilitating childhood vaccine preventable diseases.