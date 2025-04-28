India International Coffee Festival concludes

Bengaluru: The three-day India International Coffee Festival (IICF) 2025, which began on April 25 at Chamara Vajra, Jayamahal Main Road, concluded on Sunday. The event was organised by the Speciality Coffee Association of India (SCAI) under the Coffee Board’s directive.

DM Purnesh, President of SCAI, highlighted the overwhelming response from coffee stakeholders, with over 100 stalls expected at the festival.

These stalls will feature coffee companies, roasters, growers, equipment vendors, and food stalls. Notably, the festival will also feature prestigious championships such as the Barista Championship, Latte Art Championship, Brewer’s Cup Championship, Coffee in Good Spirits, and Filter Coffee Championship, with the finals taking place at the IICF.

SCAI has been given permission by the Coffee Board to organise the festival for the next 10 years. The association, which has over 60 members, has broadened its scope beyond coffee growers to include roasters, machinery importers, traders, curers, and cafe owners.

India is the world’s seventh-largest coffee producer and the fifth-largest exporter, with over two-thirds of its 3.5 lakh tonnes of annual production being exported.

Domestic coffee consumption in India is estimated at 95,000 tonnes, as per Crisil estimates. Additionally, India had hosted the World Coffee Conference in September 2023.